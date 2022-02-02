Raúl Jiménez is ready to reappear against Panama; Rogelio Funes Mori would go to the bench

The Wolverhampton striker has shown a notable improvement and could have minutes in the last duel of the FIFA Date

Raul Jimenez He has trained alongside his teammates in recent days and aim to have minutes with the Mexican National Team in the commitment to Panama, so Rogelio Funes Mori I would go to the bank.

Gerardo Martino confirmed the availability and the return to ownership of the Wolves striker, Raúl Jiménez, as well as sending the naturalized striker to the substitutes’ bench.

Raúl Jiménez has a great opportunity to enjoy his first minutes with El Tri in 2022 imago7

At the close of preparation of the Mexican teamon Tuesday afternoon, the striker was analyzed and something that ‘Tata’ Martino stands out for, is for leaving the decisions around the XI until the last hour.

Until now, the only real thing is that this possible change in the attack is being analyzed, although it is not ruled out that Jiménez will go to the bench.

Sources within the Mexican National Team assured ESPNDigital that Raúl Jiménez says he feels good to play and that he is considered to face Panamaalthough so far it is unknown if he would go from the start, or to the bench as a possible change.

In practice on Monday, Jiménez did short work, although more demanding on the part of the tricolor coaching staff, although the Wolverhampton striker has been training for several days now.

Raúl Jiménez is ready to be considered against Panama: ‘Tata’ Martino

Raul Jimenez is ready to be considered for the game against Panamaafter missing the games against Costa Rica and Jamaica due to an injury that he has carried since his time at Wolverhampton, assured ‘Tata’ Martino in the conference prior to the eliminatory duel.

“Raul is available, he has had a good recovery, the days he has been here he has done them from minor to major. He is available to be considered for tomorrow, ”said the Tricolor coach.