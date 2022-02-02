Rachel Zegler, protagonist of the live-action of ‘Snow White’, responds to racist attacks

In the midst of the controversy that has aroused for several days the live-action of the Disney animated classic, Snow Whitethe actress Rachel Zeglerwho has been announced to play the title role, responded to criticism that his Latin ancestry has generated.

In an interview with Andrew Garfieldwho won the triplet in the last edition of the Golden Globes as best actress for West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg, trusted that I did not expect to be the one chosen by the company to interpret to Snow White.

“Never in a million years did I imagine this would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow Whites who are of Latin descent. Although Blancanieves is really a big deal in Spanish speaking countries. Snow White is a great icon, whether he’s talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale with all the stories that go along with it. But you don’t particularly see people who look like me or who is me playing roles like that”, he said to Variety.

He also referred to the criticism she received when Disney announced her with the lead rolewhich was even made trending on social networks mainly with negative comments towards her and her appearance.

“All the people were angry. The people we need to educate, the people we need to love in consciousness. We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to be able to do. I can be a Latin princess”, She added, ending the topic by ensuring that she is fulfilling a dream.

Under the directed by Marc Webbthey join the cast Gal Gadot like the wicked Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap. Recently, actor Peter Dinklagerecognized for his role in the series game of Throneswho suffers from a dwarfism condition called achondroplasia, criticized the inclusion of a retrospective view of the seven dwarfs while the company assumed itself progressive by including Zegler.

Given this, Disney issued a statement stating that to avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original film, they work to tell a different approach As for the seven characters, so they even consult with members of the dwarfism community. The middle TheWrap He even claimed that the study analyze the possibility of replacing them with magical creatures or animalsaccording to the casting sheets to which they had access.