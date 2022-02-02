Price of the dollar today January 31, peso advances in the session

Today, Monday, January 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6210 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 24 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.6134, compared to Friday’s close (20.8575) of Banxico. On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, on the local scene the discussion about the economic stagnation and the unequal reactivation in some activities of the mexican economywhere the center of the debate is about whether or not there is a recession in the country.

In this sense, it points to the phenomenon of stagflation, which leads Mexican families to make decisions on how to manage their income while the prices of goods continue to increase while the budget remains the same. To this problem, he proposes that greater spending be implemented in public works – physical investment – and the improvement of the business environment, with more public security and fewer reforms.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6134 – Sell: $20.6134

: Buy $20.6134 – Sell: $20.6134 HSBC : Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.10

: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.10 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.15

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.15 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.88 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.21 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $21.21 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1226 – Sale: $21.1331

Purchase: $20.1226 – Sale: $21.1331 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,321.7 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens trading day down

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.16 pesos, for $27.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.