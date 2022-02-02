President Duque went to the location where John Cena records a movie in Bogotá

Photo: Presidency

For a couple of weeks, Colombians have been surprised by the visit of John Cena to the capital of the country, because despite the fact that at first the reasons were not known, days later it was confirmed that his arrival was due to the filming of ‘freelancing‘, a film in which he acts alongside John Paul Raba Y Alison Brie.

According to the images of the citizens who have found the production team in the streets, the locations chosen by the Frenchman Pierre Morel, director of the film, are located in different parts of Bogota. It was even evident that the city will also be the stage that will give life to North Korea in history.

But it’s not just international-class actors who came to Colombia with the help of ‘Freelance’, because, according to President Iván Duque, during the visit he made to the places where the feature film is being shot, there are about 170 direct jobs which have been generated there.

Similarly, he noted that the production made an investment in the country for more than 44,000 million pesoswhich represent an important investment for the economic reactivation of the audiovisual sector.

It is worth mentioning that the president arrived at the recording site in the company of Angelica Mayolo, Minister of Culturewho also highlighted that this film project is in the country as a result of the ‘orange economy’.

Now back to the topic of ‘freelancing‘, in accordance with dead line (half American) this story is an action comedy. As for its plot, they have let it be known that Cena unfolds in the interpretation of the escort of a journalist -played by Alison Brie-, who is interviewing a dictator when a military coup makes them take refuge in the jungle and, from there, They have to deal with all sorts of situations.

“Over the moon to join these two in the jungles of my beautiful Colombia. It’s going to be a wild ride! I just hope I can see John Cena at some point. Alison Brie, you’re great! Thanks to my friend Pierre Morel and the fantastic team of producers for taking me on this journey. Very happy with this project. Happy to be back in Colombia to film this madness, ”Juan Pablo Raba wrote on his Instagram account on January 18.

TO briefor example, he has been seen on the big screen for movies like ‘The Post’ (2017), with Sarah Paulson, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

For its part, John Cena He also has a long list of productions in which he has shown his talent as an actor, mention can be made of ‘Playing with fire’ of the year 2019 and it cannot be left out that in the last time his public saw him in ‘The Suicide Squad’, premiered in 2021.

As to John Paul Rabahas captured his talent in the field of television with soap operas and series such as ‘My fat beauty’ (2002), ‘The Poster’ (2008) or ‘Queen of the South’ (2011). In addition, in her filmography the name of Netflix is ​​also reflected on behalf of the series. ‘Wild District’ (2018).

But the man from Bogota has not only wanted to work for television or media platforms. streamingsince he has also participated in the seventh art with films such as ‘The 33: a story of hope’ (2015). And, if we talk about the American industry, there he has already shown his talent in films like ‘Kill or die’ (2018).

