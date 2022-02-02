Premieres on Netflix: this suspense series will ‘drive you crazy’ like its protagonist

At the end of January, on the 28th, Netflix premiered in Mexico miniseries “The woman in the house across from the girl in the window“, starring Kristen Bell, which combines thriller and comedy.

This miniseries, which is in second place in the global Top 10 of Netflix As far as series is concerned, it is a satire of the most successful thrillers starring women.

In its name alone, the series references the film “The Woman in the Window,” starring Amy Adams, but also “pokes fun at the Emily Blunt film, “The Girl on the Train.”

What is “The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window” about?

For the heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same: she sits with a glass of wine in her hand, looking out the window and seeing how life goes on without her. Until the handsome (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street and Anna begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, at least until she witnesses a murder, or no?

The creators of the series are Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who present it as a satire of psychological thrillers with a lot of black humor.

With this miniseries from Netflix Viewers will be in suspense until the very end, wondering who, what, where, why and how did it all happen?!

Cast

Bell is joined by Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who also executive produces alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal (Gloria Sanchez Productions).