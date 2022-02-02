photo his muscles in top form

Michael B Jordan is already fully involved in his great project ‘Creed 3’ , and it is clear that for this his muscles have been put to the limit. Take this new photo from the shoot as an example.

Michael B. Jordan does not stop. creed iii is shootingand the final behind-the-scenes photo of the boxer trilogy sees Jordan back in character as Adonis Creed… full of muscle in his arms.

The photo, which we’ve pinned to Marvel star Tessa Thompson’s Instagram stories, it captures Jordan taking a break in his corner between takes of what appears to be another boxing match sequence. One of those pure action that has made Creed a successful franchise among fans (where we will no longer see Sylvester Stallone), and Jordan seems willing to deliver for the third time, this time also as director.

In Creed III, Michael B. Jordan will not only be the protagonist, but will also make his debut at the helm of the film. so jordan not only does he have to be muscular and ready to fight like in that picture, but he probably has a million directorial considerations in mind about what it all looks like (training request with Mike Tyson included).

Creed was an unexpectedly timely and strong vision from writer-director Ryan Coogler that managed to recapture the dramatic weight of Sylvester Stallone’s original Rocky movie, while approaching that story from a whole new perspective, and delivering action drama. modestly successful sports Creed II also helped make director Steven Caple Jr. a Hollywood hit, and the sequel was an even bigger hit ($214 million on a $50 million budget). Now Creed III will attempt to uphold the tradition by (hopefully) catapulting Michael B. Jordan’s career to a new level as a successful director.

As for Michael B. Jordan, the actor has also been offering what fans want in front of the camera; everything that earned him to be in 2020 the sexiest man in the world according to People. Unfortunately for Jordan, recently he lost that title to none other than Marvel Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd.and Jordan had a few words on that subject.

“I mean, they just kick you out. Two weeks ago I was a hit and now I’m just ‘ex-sexiest man in the world’.”Jordan joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Actually, I just woke up to the news. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it go because it’s Paul Rudd, so…”

*** It is planned that Creed III opens in theaters on November 23, 2022.

