Pfizer announces that its anticovid pill is 89% effective

The American Pharmaceutical Pfizer announced on Tuesday that his Paxlovid pillwhich aspires to become the first oral treatment in the US for patients with covid-19, reduced in 89% of cases the risk of hospitalization or death in adults.

In a statement, the pharmaceutical company -which is also the creator of one of the most used vaccines against covid-19- indicated that, in addition, its most recent data confirm that the drug is a “potent inhibitor” against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. .

Paxlovid pills have not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sounded hopeful in early December that can receive the go-ahead before the end of the month.

In clinical studies carried out by the pharmaceutical company, the reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from covid-19 was 89% when the pill was administered within three days of the appearance of the first symptoms; and virtually the same (88%) when given within five days of symptom onset.

The study was conducted among 2,246 adults living in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia (41% of them in the US) who had been diagnosed with covid-19 in the previous five days, and all of them had at least one characteristic or medical condition that made them patients at risk of develop a serious illness.

Of all the patients given Paxlovid, only 0.7% were hospitalized within 28 days of taking part in the study, and none of them died.

In contrast, among those patients who participated in the study but were not given Paxlovid (the control group), 6.5% were hospitalized or died, Pfizer reported.

