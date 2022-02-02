Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem, nominated in the most controversial edition

Related news

The 2022 Golden Globes will experience their most controversial edition. The information that emerged last year about its lack of diversity and its irregular practices, which included bribery of its members, made many Hollywood actors stand up and even return their awards, as did Tom Cruise. Since then, the Foreign Press Association has struggled to change its image, but so far they have not achieved the impact of other editions, and for the first time in many years the ceremony will not be broadcast by a US television network.

Therefore, the first thing that was faced in the announcement of the nominations for this course was the elephant in the room. A member of the association explained that they had been “reflecting for eight months and working tirelessly to be better.” “We have changed rules, we have restructured, we have introduced new members,” they announced to calm the spirits of an edition that, in terms of cinematography, has left Spanish cinema in a very good place.

Pedro Almodóvar has received two nominations for his latest film, Parallel Mothers. Despite not having been chosen by Spain for the Oscars, at the Golden Globes she was chosen among the finalists as best international filmwhere he will meet to heroby Asghar Farhadi; it was the hand of godby Paolo Sorrentino; Drive my car, by Riusuke Hamaguchi and Compartment Nº9, by Juho Kuosmanen. The film also managed to Alberto Iglesias be a finalist for its excellent soundtrack, a work for which it was surprisingly ignored at the Goyas.

The illusion could not be complete for the Spanish film. Hopes were high that Penelope Cruz I could be nominated as a leading actress in a dramatic film, although finally I can’t get into a quintet that has Lady Gaga, for the gucci house; Jessica Chastain, for Tammy Faye’s eyes; Kristen Stewart, for spencer; Olivia Coleman, for The lost daughter and Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos.

Kidman gets the nomination for the film of Aaron Sorkinsa title by which another Spanish option enters, that of Javier Bardem as best actor in a dramatic film. His rivals will be Mahershala Ali, for swan song; benedict cumberbatchfor the power of the dog; Will Smithby King Richard and Denzel Washingtonfor The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The foreign press association, which this year no one will consider the prelude to the Oscars, did make it clear who are the two favorites for the Hollywood Academy Awards. As has been said for months and the first critics’ awards have been confirming, the duel seems to be between Belfastthe drama based on the director’s childhood Kenneth BranghY dog power, the masterpiece of Jane Campion that Netflix has produced. A sick look at the western that serves to deconstruct masculinity. Both have been the most mentioned with 7 candidates.

The two will face each other in the queen category, Best Dramatic Film, where they will face dunes; king richard and the surprise of CODAwhich after conquering Sundance almost a year ago now scratches two nominations, the one for best drama and the one for supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

In the comedy or musical category it has been noted that 2021 should have been the year of the musical revival. It has been critical, but not box office results, where all have been a hit. Despite this, three are nominated: West Side Story, Cyrano and Tick, tick… boom. Completing the category are Netflix’s satirical comedy, don’t look up Y Licorice Pizzathe new jewel of Paul Thomas Anderson.

The director of masterpieces like Magnolia He has not managed, however, to enter the finalist quintet for Best Director where the two favorites are, Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh; along with two heavyweights like Dennis Villeneuve, for dunes; Steven Spielberg for West Side Story and the surprise of Maggie Gyllenhaal, who enters through The lost daughterhis directorial debut.

In the categories of comeida or musical performance, the dominance of Licorice Pizza Y don’t look up. Both achieved the nominations for best actress and best actress. The first for his wonderful newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. The second for its stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The male quintet is completed by Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick… boom and Anthony Ramos, for In the heights. The feminine is closed by Emma Stone, by cruel; Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story and Marion Cotillard, for Annette.

Full track record

best dramatic film

Belfast

coda

dunes

king richard

The power of the dog

Direction

Kenneth Brannagh, Belfast

Jane Champion, the power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The lost daughter

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Dennis Villeneuve, for dunes

Comedy or musical movie

Licorice Pizza

don’t look up

West Side Story

Tick, tick… boom

Cyrano

Best actor in a dramatic film

Mahershala Ali, for swan song

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, for The power of the dog

Will Smith, for king richard

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth

Best actress in a dramatic film

Lady Gaga, for the gucci house

Olivia Coleman, for The lost daughter

Kristen Stewart, for spencer

Jessica Chastain, for Secrets of a marriage

Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Actor in a comedy or musical

Leonardo DiCaprio for don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick… boom

Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Reynolds, for in the heights

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, for Annette

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, for don’t look up

Emma Stone, for cruel

Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story

Supporting actor

Ben Affleck, for The tender bar

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, for Belfast

Troy Kotsur, for CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for the power of the dog

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, for the power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, for king richard

Ruth Negga, for passing

Best screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

the power of the dog

don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

best soundtrack

the french chronicle

Charm

the power of the dog

parallel mothers

dunes

Best International Film

drive my car

to hero

Parallel Mothers

it was the hand of god

Compartment Nº9

