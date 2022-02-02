Pato Araujo did not like losing against a woman

The first chapter of Exathlon: All Star started with adrenaline, emotion and a lot of controversy on the part of Araujo Duckwho lost a point against Ximena Duggan.

No athlete wants to leave Exatlón: All Star

Mati Álvarez faced Ernesto Cázares for La Fortaleza Exatlón.

The Captain Araujo was unable to successfully complete her run against the drummer, who scored a point for the

blue Team

in his debut as a legend.

Once in the camp, the man from Colima expressed his annoyance at “lose against a woman”words that were not well received by fans of Exatlón.

Exclusively for Venga la Alegría, Araujo Duck clarified his controversial comments in the camp of Exathlon: All Star.

That point was very important for the team…these are little things that we cannot let go. Right now, women are even against us. In several duels they have beaten the men, they have done very well and they will continue to do well

I completely regret it, it was a rage with myself for not having done the circuit. I think we all know it in Mexico and in the world: women are a strong sex and can beat any man

Pato Araujo sends a message to Ximena Duggan after controversy

Araujo Duck He also confessed in VLA that he has no problem against Ximena Duggan, because she is a “woman full of courage.”

I saw her in the fifth season compete against Zudy and against all the women. I see her as a woman full of courage, who doesn’t give up, she will give her all in every race and I’ve seen her run very well. You have to be careful with her

She has proven to be a great athlete. I want her to do well and for her to continue demonstrating… we cannot trust each other and have high egos

