One of the best-selling Samsung Galaxy plummets to 149 euros

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the most popular Samsung. The Galaxy M12 collapses to €149 in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storagealthough only for a limited time.

The Samsung mobile arrives with a nice design, a 90 Hz screen and one of the processors made by Samsung. For less than 150 euros it is a very interesting option, the Galaxy M family brings us complete smartphones at a good price.

Buy the Galaxy M12 at the best price

The Samsung mobile arrives with a simple but attractive design, with a nice back that you can find in various colors. your screen, with IPS technology and HD+ resolution, it reaches 6.4 inches and enjoys 90 Hz. It also incorporates a drop-shaped notch and a fingerprint reader on the side.

Your brain is the Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes in its superior version, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can expand its capacity with microSD cards.

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

Headphone jack, FM radio

Samsung has added 4 cameras on the back of your device: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f/2.0a depth sensing 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera. The Korean device also features a 5,000mAh battery that will not let you down, will reach the end of the day without problems.

Only 149 euros to get one of the best-selling Samsung on Amazon. A device that does not have major weak points, a device with which you will enjoy a very good experience. If you were looking for something around 150 euros and you wanted a mobile from a traditional manufacturer, this Samsung Galaxy M12 is a good buy.

