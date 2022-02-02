Once again: Leonardo DiCaprio speaks out on the oil spill in Ventanilla | LIGHTS

A little more than two weeks after the ecological disaster that continues to affect the flora and fauna of our sea, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “The Revenant” again alerted his followers about the dangers that this enormous oil spill estimated at around 11,900 barrels, according to official information from the Ministry of the Environment.

“The Government and the Spanish energy company Repsol remain silent on the cause of the disaster and are very slow to respond to the magnitude of this crisis” begins the text shared by DiCaprio through Instagram.

“The first members to respond were those from the local communities of Ventanilla, Santa Rosa, Aucallama, Chancay and Ancón. At least three protected areas, including an important wetland and two marine areas, have suffered the worst consequences. This includes the deaths of Humboldt penguins, sea otters and red-footed cormorants (a species of bird),” continued the artist who gained international fame with “Titanic.”

In addition, DiCaprio thanked the #RecuperoMiMar citizen coalition, which is taking action and raising funds to offset the damage caused by the disaster caused by Repsol. Through his website. seeks to collect S / 500,000 and at the end of this note they have managed to receive S / 113,272. If you want to donate, you can do click here .

green labor

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental activism has already made him talk about our country on previous occasions. In September of last year, he denounced on his social networks the construction of an illegal road in the Peruvian jungle, because it threatened “biodiversity” and promoted “the looting of natural resources.” This highway was going to be built in the Ucayali region and affect the Sawawo and Aconadysh indigenous peoples.

In the same way, in 2020 he made a request to the then Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra to promote the creation of the Nasca Dorsal National Reserve. “Mr. President Vizcarra, creating the Nasca Marine Protected Area will be your powerful legacy and will ensure the future of Peru’s oceanic abundance for generations to come” reads the message shared by the Hollywood star.

