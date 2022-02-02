Official: These are the new name and logo of Washington in the NFL

This February 2, the professional American football team from the capital of the United States relaunched its image with the new name of ‘Washington Commanders‘ (Commanders).

The colors of all life are maintained: the cherry and gold.

The main logo it is a letter ‘W’ in the modern minimalist style, although it also presents two symbols that will also represent them.

The second logo It is a ‘vintage’ version with the number 1932 of the year of its foundation, it also incorporates historical years for the team: When they have won their two Super Bowls (1937 and 1942) and when they have conquered the National Conference (NFC) (1983, 1988 and 1992). He will be present in the alternate black uniform.

They have a third logo with the team name written in yellow: “Washington Commanders”.

The team presented their uniforms red (local), white (away) and black (alternative) with the new image. The helmet will have the minimalist ‘W’ in yellow as a logo.

The presentation was not without controversy. Many fans yearn for the image and name of ‘Redskins’, which was withdrawn in 2020 for “racist connotation”, so they played that year and in 2021 only as “Washington Football Team”, until they finally decided on their new name.