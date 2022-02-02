Non-specialist doctors rule on aeronautical personnel

Aerial activity has effects on the body that are unknown to non-specialized doctors

Of the 15 private doctors who have been authorized by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) to determine if the Aeronautical Technical Personnel (PTA) is fit to carry out their work, none have a certificate corresponding to the Aviation Medicine specialty.

According to information consulted by this means in the National Registry of Professionals, these doctors have varied specialties ranging from Gynecology, Orthopedics and Pediatrics to Sports Medicine, among others, which do not meet the requirements for the aerial activity that It has specificity due to the possible reactions of the organisms of those who are dedicated to it..

However, this anomaly is allowed by the legislation itself according to article 45 of the Regulations of the Preventive Medicine Service in Transport, which it does not stipulate having any training to detect very specific problems that occur in the body during the flight.

“Flight crews are subject to changing barometric pressures and the ups and downs of cabin pressure on aircraft, which can potentially develop different problems whose detection is not included in the General Medicine curriculum“, assured Octavio Amezcua, surgeon and pilot, member of the Mexican Association of Aviation Medicine and expert in human factors.

According to the “Manual of Civil Aviation Medicine” of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the evaluating doctor of the PTA must be a “physician qualified and experienced in the practice of aviation medicinewho has been designated by the licensing authority and who has the competence to assess and determine health conditions of importance to flight safety”.

“The phenomena of hypoxia (deficiency of oxygen in the blood), dysbarism (alterations of the organism due to changes in pressure) and accelerations, among others, have effects on the body that most doctors are unaware of”, explained Dr. Amezcua, who is also an Aviation Accident Investigator, graduated from the University of Southern California.

Lorena Valencia Rosales, a lawyer specializing in the air transport industry, a partner at the firm Sabag, Becker and Gerrit Cohen, points out the importance of this type of doctor having practical knowledge of and experience with the conditions in which different types of pilots operate, because not everyone has the same workload and, therefore, the same flight fatigue. In this way they can understand the physical and psychological demands to which they are subjected in practice.

“In Mexico, sadly, the training and experience of evaluating doctors is extremely limited, if not null. The National Security Law, which aims to maintain the integrity, stability and permanence of the Mexican State (and therefore, of the population), identifies as threats to national security: ”Acts against aviation security ”. In this sense, not having doctors capable of detecting possible symptoms in pilots such as black vision, red vision, instrument vertigo, or the most common, flight fatigue, is a clear example of a threat to aviation security”, warned Valencia Rosales, who is also a member of the International Aviation Womens Association.

The registry of aeronautical licenses in Mexico registers between 55 and 56 thousand people with the need to carry out all kinds of procedureswhether obtaining, revalidating, validating or recovering licenses for PTAs, which includes pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, air traffic controllers, mechanics… and all of them need a license to operate.

Today, the Military Medical School, attached to the University of the Army and Air Force, It is the only institution that offers the complete specialty (theory and practice) in Aerospace Medicine., which has led to certifying doctors being monopolized by the government. The government part, through the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transportation (DGPMPT), is the one that carries out the examinations and training of aeromedical personnel, in addition to authorized third parties.

“Mexico does not have an opening for training, as if it exists abroadfor example the University of Buenos Aires, the Autonomous University of Colombia, the Complutense University of Madrid, the Autonomous University of Madrid, the University of Barcelona, ​​where there are a large number of graduates and in the United States not to mention”, added Dr. Amezcua.

Since the seventies, the National Center for Aviation Medicine (CENMA) became the enclave that brought together and trained the best professionals in aerospace and aeronautical medicine, however, since in 1988 it was absorbed by what is now known as DGPMPTof the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), the specialty –and with it, Mexico– lost quality and authority, the specialists conclude.