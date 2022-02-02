No hard feelings? Macky uploads PHOTO with Ana Lago after leaving Exatlón All Star

Probably one of the strongest rivalries that have formed in Exathlon Mexico Its the macky gonzalez Y Anne Lake. This began in the first season of the most demanding sports reality show on Mexican television, where the gymnast accused macky of faking injuries, so as not to have to compete, in fact, the athletics practitioner was nicknamed ‘#LadyMilagros’ and pointed out by followers of the program as one of the protected competitors of the production. Later, the ‘Amazona’ answered these accusations. The exchange of words between one and the other continued during the following seasons and showed that there was not a good relationship between the two.

With the announcement that both athletes would be part of the new edition of the TV Azteca reality show, Exathlon All Starit began to speculate that we could see them face each other again and, once and for all, make it clear who was the best competitor.

For health reasons and to be able to recover after participating in Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, macky gonzalez had to leave the Exathlon All Starsince the athlete carries some complications, such as a considerable loss of weight.

This same Monday that the sixth season of the sports reality show premiered, macky he said goodbye to the competition to prioritize his health. But, before he left, he gave us a great competition on the circuit against Anne Lakewhere the ‘Amazona’ ended up victorious and awarded a point to its blue team.

Already from home, macky He resumed his social networks and asked his followers to ask him questions, so he could share his experiences with them. In one of these, they put the ‘Amazona’ “I needed to see a macky vs Ana once again 🙁 ”. To this the athlete replied with a photo.

In it you can see both competitors from Exathlon Mexico sharing a very pleasant moment and with huge smiles on their faces, as if they were laughing.

This showed, that at least for now, macky gonzalez Y Anne Lake they have a good relationship and, probably, they have put their differences behind them and there are no hard feelings between them.