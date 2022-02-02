Nintendo gives us 12 tips for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You already have available on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is a set of tips that Nintendo has shared about the game.

Nintendo Tips for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to a set of tips that the company has shared on its official website. In total we have 12 very useful tips for the Pokémon Legends adventure.

They are the following:

1: Use the attack from the rear When you go to catch a Pokémon or start a battle against it, try to approach very stealthily and throw a Poké Ball when it has its back to you. Doing so will catch the Pokémon off guard, increasing your chances of successfully capturing it or attacking it before it realizes what has happened. There is nothing better than a surprise attack! 2: Watch out for enemy attacks! Some wild Pokémon welcome strangers who enter their territory, like good old Bidoof. However, others will attack as soon as they see you. If you don’t plan to take on these ferocious Pokémon with your own, your best bet is to dodge their attacks. Use the Y button to get to safety and back up to a safe distance. 3: Rest in the base camps Your Pokémon will need to rest regularly, especially on long journeys. Visit the base camps to take a nap in the tent, which will allow your Pokémon to recover. You will feel in top shape even with a short nap! 4: Earn Experience Points by collecting materials You can throw a Poké Ball containing one of your Pokémon against certain trees to get items, or against rocks to get very useful materials. In addition, the Pokémon that helps you in these tasks will also receive Experience Points, which never hurts. 5: Expand the capacity of your bag With so many materials to collect, there’s a good chance you’ll run out of pocket space from time to time. You can store these materials in item boxes at base camps. Also, if you talk to Donko at the Galaxia Team headquarters in Villa Jubileo, he will help you expand the capacity of your bag. Of course, it will not be free! 6: Plan the fights in advance! Unlike in previous installments of Pokémon, which you may have played, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus you can press the Y button during a fight to see the order of actions. This will allow you to determine the development of the fight and plan your strategy to achieve victory. 7: When to use strong or fast style attacks Once a Pokémon has mastered a move, it can use it with either the Fast Style or the Strong Style. Both styles can be used in a variety of ways, but there are a couple of key points: The strong style it will boost the attacks, but you will have to wait a little longer for the next turn.

it will boost the attacks, but you will have to wait a little longer for the next turn. If you want to reduce the damage of an attack to more easily capture a weakened Pokémon, the fast style is the most indicated. Thanks to it, your chances of executing more attacks in a row will increase. Of course, keep in mind that when using any of these styles you will consume twice the Power Points (PP). Be careful! 8: Get faster access to Pokemon and items during battles Want to switch Pokémon on the fly or use items without needing to access a menu mid-battle? Choose the Pokémon or item you want to use through the mini menu available at the bottom right of the screen, and press the ZR button. 9: Mix up your Pokémon’s different moves! Sometimes Pokemon will learn new moves when they level up. However, your Pokémon won’t forget their old moves when they learn new ones. Open the bag, choose a Pokémon, then choose the “Swap Moves” option to mix old and new moves. 10: Increase your luck with charms If you want luck to smile at you a little more than usual on your travels, talk to Amparo at the Villa Jubileo temple to buy an amulet. For example, the Substitute Charm will reduce the number of items you lose when knocked unconscious, while the Health Charm will allow you to avoid status change effects inflicted by wild Pokémon. 11: Research till you drop! Even if you come across a Pokémon you’ve already caught or battled, it’s worth keeping an eye on it to complete various Pokédex tasks and add even more detail to its corresponding entry. By capturing the Pokémon in a different way or by observing how it uses a specific move in battle, you will help advance Team Galaxy’s investigations. If you press the down button while watching a wild Pokémon with the ZL button, you can check which Pokédex tasks are still pending for that particular Pokémon. 12: Evolve your Pokémon Some Pokémon can evolve, which changes their appearance and attributes. However, unlike other Pokémon games, this will not happen automatically. If one of your Pokémon is ready to evolve, you can select that option when you access the bag.

Other Pokémon Legends guides and tips

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

