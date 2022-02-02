Nintendo blocks another 2,200 videos on YouTube

We get a new and interesting message related to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. In it, we can know that Nintendo has withdrawn from Youtube still melodies of this game, together with other of its titles, by copyright.

Nintendo copyright claims on YouTube

In the message, we can learn that the popular YouTube channel gilvasunner has received more than 2,200 more claims copyright of Nintendo. This is because he had numerous melodies from this Mario title and other Nintendo games uploaded to his channel. Remember that something similar has already happened in the past with this same YouTube channel and just a few days ago it informed us of another 1,300 blocks.

The user has confirmed that you plan to delete your channel from YouTube imminently because it anticipates more claims.

After thinking about this a lot over the past few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s really not worth it to keep the channel up any longer, and will therefore delete the GilvaSunner YouTube channel (or what’s left of it) this coming Friday. — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) February 1, 2022

