Nicolas Cage confesses he was sidelined by the Hollywood studio system » Hero Network

It is no secret to anyone that the study system of Hollywood can end the career of any actor who is not in tune with their demands and there are many examples, such as Keanu Reeves. Who openly shared everything that happened after refusing to star in the sequel to Maximum speed and this time, we have the actor Nicolas Cage, who has confessed to being sidelined by the bigger studios.

Nicolas Cage spoke about how he was sidelined by Hollywood

Nicolas Cage was one of the most popular actors during the 90s and 2000s, starring in countless hits like Contracara or The Lord of War, but sadly, after a couple of flops at the box office, mr cage had fallen off the radar of the study system of Hollywood.

During an interview with the site Variety, The actor confessed that he already knew that he would be marginalized due to the poor results that his films were achieving:

I knew after a couple of failures that I had been sidelined in the studio system; And they weren’t going to invite me. I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker to go back or remember some movies he had done and know that I could be the right one for his script and rediscover myself. And that’s why he’s not just Michael, he’s Archangel Michael. This wouldn’t be happening if I didn’t have an open mind to say, ‘Come with me.’ Nicolas Cage

Nowadays Nicolas Cage is the protagonist of the film Pig directed by the director Michael Sarnoski, whom he deeply thanks for giving him a new opportunity to demonstrate what he knows how to do best, acting.

