The Newcastle United it was the team that moved and spent in the European winter transfer market that has just ended. Las Urracas invested 102.10 million euros with the incorporation of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimarães and Dan Burn, who arrived to enhance Eddie Howe’s game idea and give the squad a leap in quality at an individual level in the face of the fight for relegation. The first challenge for the new owners is to keep the team in the Premier League.

But, despite all that they have invested, they do not want to stop with the aim of making the club one of the greats of the Premier League and they intend to make another big investment in the summer if the club manages to stay in the top division in England. .

According to several media outlets in England, the Magpies have three specific objectives for the next summer transfer market to make a leap in quality and be able to fight for qualifying positions in European competitions. The three targeted for the summer are as follows:

Newcastle’s 3 goals for the next transfer market

-Sven Bottomman: The Dutch center-back is an old wish of the club. It’s a profile that fits into Howe’s plan because he has a good foot and the ability to defend in the open field. He is young so he can be one of the pillars of the club in the long term, adding that he is one of the areas that they urgently need to improve. He ideal partner for Burn.

-Renato Sanchez: Another Lille player. He has a sensational talent and played in his time in the Premier League. He is a midfielder with physical display and arrival at the rival area. He is an interesting investment because he still has many years to play in the elite.

-Darwin Nunez: The Uruguayan striker is one of the sensations in Europe in recent months. His performance at Benfica is sensational and there is no doubt that he would be a signing that would give the team a leap in quality in the offensive section. Darwin fits into Howe’s plan because of his mobility and ability to attack into space with speed.