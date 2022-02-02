“New year, same wild.” Rihanna pulverized her Instagram in her last post

Unlike the vast majority of celebrities, who chose an ostentatious and glamorous look to say goodbye to the year, theThe singer Rihanna has surprised all her followers, once again, by choosing a set of lingerie from her brand Savage X Fenty to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The interpreter of “We Found Love” chose a set from her new collection, which consisted of a lace bra, panties and a matching tiny skirt in purple, with some details in transparencies. The artist also wore a long matching satin robe and heeled sandals in the same shade to complement her suggestive holiday outfit. The artist chose to braid her hair and make small pigtails to achieve a more casual and youthful look, combining it perfectly with a purple chain necklace that adored her neck. The bra can be purchased at the singer’s online store for just $88 (77 euros), the panty at $22.95 (20.30 euros) and the skirt at $44.95 (39.75 euros). . The delicate satin fabric gown is also part of the new collection from Savage X Fenty, the successful lingerie brand that has made the Barbadian the richest singer in the world, and costs $112.95 (99.90 euros).

The singer posted a video on her Instagram account, which already has more than 7.3 million views, and two photos that add up to more than 6 million “likes” between them, showing that, without a doubt, she is one of the queens of this famous social network. The singer titled one of her posts: “New Year, Same Savage” to refer to her lingerie brand, while her other post was titled: “When did you actually stick to your New Year’s resolution… Pressure applied ”, confirming that 2021 was one of the best years for the artist, who was recently named one of the most powerful and influential women by Forbes magazine.

Another of the great achievements of the artist during 2021 was the designation as a national heroine by the government of Barbados, which ceased to be under the command of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, becoming a totally independent republic for the first time in all the democratic history of the Caribbean island. During the ceremony, Prince Charles, a representative of the English crown, proudly greeted the singer after she was given the title of “Excellent Faire” by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.





“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even more proud people, we present to you the designation of Barbados National Hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty (…) May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your words and actions do good wherever you go. God bless you my dear”, were the words of the prime minister to honor Rihanna for her contribution to Barbadian culture.