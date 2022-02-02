Netflix: These are the 6 most anticipated movies on the platform

A new year came and along with that new movies and premieres that will leave us all with our mouths open. That is why Netflix is ​​already preparing to enter the movie world with six new productions that promise to stay at the top of the table. Do you want to know what they are? At Duplos.cl we tell you.

The Gray Man

The first of hers is “The Gray Man”, film that invested more than 250 million dollars and that made her the most expensive tape on the platform. Let’s remember that he had that position “Red alert”, with a budget of $200 million.

For now there are not many details regarding the plot, but it is known that it will tell the story of a murderer and former CIA agent, who will flee from prison and that will lead him to be persecuted.

“The Gray Man” will be directed by the famous Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony)the same ones who were in charge of productions such as Captain America and Avengers: Endgame and within its cast will have figures like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Yhornton, among others.

Pinocchio

Second, the streaming platform is waiting to receive on its billboard Pinocchio, the story of the boy whose nose grows for telling lies, will come to Netflix through Guillermo del Torowho won an Oscar in 2018 for his direction on the film “The Shape of Water”.

Yes OK, this stop motion musical was expected for last year, the premiere was postponed due to delays that the pandemic has left. But nevertheless, Del Toro assured that he has been working for more than 5 years on his own version of the story childish and finally, the wait will be worth it.

So far no date has been confirmed, but some of the names that will be part of the film have been confirmed: Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Cristoph Waltz, and John Turturro.

Enola Holmes 2

On the other hand, Enola Holmes 2, will also arrive during this 2022. this tape is the second part of the movie “Enola Holmes” whose protagonists are none other than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and here they develop the story and adventure of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The first installment was so successful that to date has remained at number eight of the most viewed films inside the platform.

For now, the mystery he will have to solve is unknown. Enola, but everything would indicate that the tension will continue to be a protagonist in the family and she will remain faithful to feminism and entertainment.

Knives Out 2

In fourth place we have Knives Out 2, a mystery movie starring Daniel Craigwhich had its first version in 2019 with a fairly low budget.

Here, the story of Benoît Blanc, a prominent private detective who has the mission to investigate the death of a patriarch in the purest style of Modern Sherlock Holmes.

As for the second installment, history will touch a totally different enigmawith different characters, but with the same detective who will have to solve the mission in the best possible way.

Rustin

In fifth place we have Rustin, a film that puts us in the shoes of the man who organized Martin Luther King’s march for work and freedom in 1963. Same instance in which the African-American activist delivered his speech “I have a dream” before more than 200 thousand people.

The film is being directed by George C Wolfe Y the production is in charge of Higher Ground, producer of the Obama family.

Your protagonists will be colman sundaywho will play Rustin Y aml ameen that will give life to Martin Luther King.

Blonde

Finally the movie Blonde, based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol that bears the same name and here the personal story of the most famous sex symbol in the world will be told, Marilyn Monroe.

the tape that Currently there is no release date., will portray the model during the 50s and 60s Y Anna de Armas will be in charge of bringing the actress to life.

In addition, within the cast will also be Adrian Brody playing her third husband “Arthur Miller”, bobby cannavale What “the former athlete” Y Julianne Nicholson, Who will put themselves in their mother’s shoes? Gladys.

Unfortunately there is no official release date yet, but promises to be an uncensored film.

And you, which of all these movies are you waiting for? Tell us on our social networks @Duplos.cl