National Lottery Results February 1, 2022: LIST of winners of the Major Draw 3834

This Tuesday, February 1, the National Lottery carried out the edition of the Major Draw 3834, allusive to the illustrious Mexican engraver and caricaturist José Guadalupe Posadas.

In that sense, the results of the Big Draw 3834 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National Lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Major Draw 3834 of the National Lottery

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 03526

Number of the second prize, of 2.55 million pesos: 09684

Number of the third prize, of 900,000 pesos: 48069

Complete list of winning numbers of the Major Draw 3834 of February 1, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Big Draw 3834click on THIS LINK to check if your piece of luck was awarded.

The Big Draw 3834 It was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, on February 1, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that the piece of Big Draw 3834 commemorated the 170th anniversary of the birth of José Guadalupe Posada. This ticket shows some of the most iconic images that the artist made during his lifetime.

“In Posada we find a popular artist who had an enormous political commitment. In La Catrina, for example, we find a satire, a very strong criticism”, said the coordinator of Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico, Eduardo Villegas Megías.

