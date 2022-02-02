Natalia Verbeke, crazy about creams and jeans

Although her beginnings as an actress, at the end of the 90s, were strictly cinematographic and, from the beginning, she contributed to iconic films of our cinema such as Nobody Knows Nobody, The Other Side of the Bed or Football Dayswithout forgetting Argentina the father of the bride or the French The girls on the 6th floorIn the last decade, Natalia Verbeke (Buenos Aires, 1975) has given herself more to series. From the far away doctor matthew Y welcome to lolita up to the most recent The case. Chronicle of events, The knot or Anna Tracel. The game.

Now the actress returns to strengthen ties with the small screen with Everyone lies, an original Movistar+ series created by director Pau Freixas. In this six-part thriller, which perfectly combines suspense, drama and black humor, Natalia Verbeke is Ana, a full-time mother, sometimes overwhelmed and insecure, out of love with her husband (Ernesto Alterio), whose life will take a turn radical when discovering, through a video published on the Internet, that her best friend (Irene Arcos) and her son (Lucas Nabor) have slept. The series, which boasts a cast with Eva Santolaria, Juan Diego Botto, Ernesto Alterio, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Amaia Salamanca and Jorge Bosch, is available on the platform from January 28.

The actress Natalia Verbeke, on the red carpet of the Goya Awards 2021 Alex Zea / EP

The reason. “Everyone Lies is a series that will have you trapped until the last second, where nothing is what it seems and where the viewer will feel part of that game of Cluedo. It is a series that catches you, amuses you and, in addition, makes you scheme about who is who”.

The experience. “The best thing has been working with Pau Freixas. He is an incredibly talented director, who has a lot of respect and love for actors, and manages to get unthinkable things out of you. I really enjoyed my character and Pau has a lot to do with it. Putting yourself in his hands is always a safe bet.”

2022 presents itself with an immediate theater project and other television projects that I really want”

The future. “2022 presents itself with an immediate theater project and other television projects that I really want. I hope it will be a good year of work for everyone!”

Hello! “I like to have whole-grain toast with tomato and ham or turkey for breakfast, and a good coffee with milk… or two, depending on the day.”

In good shape. “I don’t play a specific sport. I try to combine high-intensity workouts with lighter ones. Playing sports makes me feel good and that’s why it’s part of my daily routine.”

Rituals. “I love putting on creams! I always start with a good cleanse and then continue with moisturizing. I try all kinds of creams.”

The Paradise. “I love Buenos Aires. Its streets, its people, its theaters and its cafes”.

London is considered the most sustainable city in the world for its quality of life, transport infrastructure and economic potential Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flash getaway. “I would definitely go to London. I love its climate and its spirit”.

My referent. “I have it clear: my mother, for her strength, her courage, her generosity and her eternal smile.”

In my closet. “You can’t miss skinny jeans, straight, flared, boyfriend… Come on, jeans in any of their many forms.”

My reference is my mother, for her strength, her courage and her eternal smile”

Step by Step. “On my feet, I prefer to wear boots or ankle boots whenever I can. I love”.

Red carpet. “I will not choose a look of mine but one that I fell in love with Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Oscar ceremony. I found it memorable. Very elegant. It was from Armani Prive. Unforgettable!”.

Nicole Kidman wore a spectacular Armani Privée model at the 2018 Oscars ceremony Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Question of desire. Soleil Brulant by Tom Ford. There is no perfume like it”.

Urban corner. “You will find me at the Diurno restaurant and bar, in the Chueca neighborhood (Madrid). For breakfast, coffee, study…”.

Pleasure for the palate. “I can’t choose another place than the best French restaurant in Madrid: Le Bistroman Atelier”.





Stay of 10. Asia Gardens. Hotel and Thai Spa, a dream located in Finestrat, Alicante”.

Big screen. “Any cinema is fine for me, but I prefer the Ideal cinemas in Madrid. You have to go to the rooms, which are a safe place!”.

read also