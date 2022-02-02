NASA star warns astronaut Tom Cruise about smell on ISS

The NASA astronaut has issued a warning to Tom Cruise about odors residing inside the International Space Station, as he will be shooting the first space movie, from space in collaboration with Elon Musk and SpaceX.

The astronaut shared his wisdom and even admitted that spacewalks are not the walk in the park that many assume them to be.

The next movie will reportedly be called Luna Park and according to futurismGlover, who is a NASA astronaut, had a personal conversation with the actor about his upcoming mission and left him with some tips to follow.

The conversation took place on The Body In Space podcast and there the astronaut was quoted as saying: “You notice the smell stronger because you get saturated and you get used to it later.”

He even gave an in-depth look at the areas where the odor tends to worsen, explaining that you need to be careful around the area around the bathroom as “that’s the most odorous module.”

While some of the areas of the ISS (International Space Station) smell like a hospital, the areas surrounding the bathroom are similar to a locker room.

During the course of the conversation, he even explained what it’s like to spacewalk, adding that “it’s like running two marathons but with your hands all the time,” because your legs are rarely used.