musketeer boots are a trend

Ana Mena performed last night at the San Remo Festival defending the theme he has proposed for represent Italy at Eurovision: with Duocentomile Pray, the artist stepped on the stage of the Ariston theater interpreting a song that did not finish convincing the jury. The woman from Malaga was in last position after the voting, although she still has a chance in the second round, which will be held this Wednesday. But beyond her musical proposal, what she is giving people to talk about is the look you chosewith which she wanted to pay a small tribute to the country she intends to represent in Turin: the singer wore a Amani red dress that combined with high boots from the Italian firm Le Silla.









The over the knee boots chosen by the singer have become one of the most seen shoes during the fall/winter season. They have starred in the looks of street-style of some massive events such as the Paris Fashion Week and, of course, they have not been missing either in the wardrobe of the klan Kardashian, precursors of this trendand those who usually combine these high boots with long sweaters oversized.

The musketeer boots that unite the ‘celebrities’

But Ana Mena or the Kardashian sisters are not the only ones who defend these boots over the knee: Lily Collins I chose them a few days ago to go to the program The Late Late Showwhere she opted for an autumnal look with a knitted dress and black over the knee boots. A outfits who perfectly could have carried his character in Emily in Paris.









A shoe that stylizes and for which we have also seen bet on Rosalia following a similar pattern. The singer appeared at the last MET Gala with some high platform bootsrelying on this trend to debut at the big fashion party with a high-waisted shorts suit signed by designer Rick Owens that incorporated a clear reference to Lola Flores: the shawl.









How to wear over the knee boots in real life

The formula to combine this type of boots? Take advantage of their length to balance the look with garments that allow them to stand out. Combine them with skirts or short dresses, like Ana Mena, can be a great success, especially if the garments are somewhat loose, to compensate for the tight cane of this type of footwear. But even though this is the formula usually followed by celebritiesactually this kind of boots They also look good with pants.

You can wear them with leggings or skinny straight jeans if the boot allows it, and even with shortsas Julia Roberts did in beautiful woman. And although it is a type of footwear that we do not stop seeing during the winter, over the knee boots can also stay in your wardrobe during spring and summer: you only need to take a look at the looks that go through Coachella to see how this type of boots , combined with flowing dresses, achieve a style boho ideal.