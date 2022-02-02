Moses J. Moseley: where to watch the series and movies of the late star of “The Walking Dead”?

The star of “The Walking Dead” has died at the age of 31. (IMDB)

The actor Moses J Moseley He died at the age of 31 due to causes not yet clarified. A few days ago he was reported missing, but it was not until today that his body was found lifeless by the authorities in the US. He shone mainly for his role in the series The Walking Dead, where he played one of the Pet Walkers that accompany Michonne when she was traveling away from the group in the beginning.

Learn here where to watch the series and movies in which Moseley acted.

The Walking Dead

Based on the comic of the same name created by Robert Kirkman, the fiction began to be broadcast in 2010 and remains in force until today. The series follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on a quest to find his family and a safe group after waking up from a coma in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Throughout the episodes, the sheriff emerges as the leader of a group of survivors who will have to deal with the dead and also the living who get in his way. All seasons are available to watch on the platform Star+.

Between 2012 and 2015, Moses J. Moseley played one of the zombies that accompanied the character of Michonne in “The Walking Dead”. (Courtesy photo)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

This is the second film in the film saga based on the books by Suzanne Collins that can be seen in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, this film released in 2013 covers the return of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) to District 12 after winning the last edition of the Hunger Games. In this process, both will have to face pressure from President Snow regarding the uprisings that terrify the Capitol. Moses J Moseley appeared as a citizen of District 11.

The body of 31-year-old actor Moses J. Moseley was found near the Hudson Bridge with a gunshot wound.

Watchmen

The interpreter was also part of the successful miniseries of HBO based on the comics DC Comics, where he gave life to Usher. Created by Damon Lindelof (behind lost Y The Leftovers), the plot focuses on the events surrounding the violent racist attacks in Tusla, Oklahoma, as a white supremacist group called the Seventh Kalvary has taken up arms against the police department by accusing them of alleged racial injustices.

