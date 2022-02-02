More expensive than lemon? This is the new price of YouTube Premium – El Financiero

Is it because of inflation? It seems that the lemon was not the only thing that rose in price, because YouTube Premium notified its subscribers that the cost for users who wish to hire the family plan will no longer be 179 pesos.

Froml March 2 this year, the price of YouTube Premium family plan It will go from 179 pesos to 239 pesos per month, increasing its cost by more than 30 percent.

“We create YouTube Premium to offer an experience of Youtube without interruptions so you can enjoy more of the content and creators you love, ”reads the message from the platform.

Youtube recalled that five family members can be included in the package, who will be able to enjoy the platform without ads, playback in the background and offline, as well as exclusive live broadcasts with artists and access to songs with Youtube music.

You must take into account that, if you acquire the family Packthe administrator can add the members they want and each member must prove that they live in the same address as the administrator, there cannot be members from different addresses.

Through social networks, different users reacted with surprise at the price increase for the application’s services.

The good news is that the single planremains at the same price, with a cost of 119 pesos per month or 1,190 pesos for the annual plan.

The student price It will not be updated either and will remain at a cost of 69 pesos per month.