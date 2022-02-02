More beautiful than ever! Adamari López shared a controversial video on networks

UNITED STATES – Several months ago, Adamari Lopez had to face one of the most complex challenges. During the past month of May, the Puerto Rican separated from Tony Coast, after more than a decade of relationship. And although it was a totally unexpected event, the artist showed that she can get ahead despite everything.

But leaving aside what could be bad for her, the beloved actress of “Friends and Rivals” managed to fulfill one of her many goals: lose weight. After so much fighting to get rid of those extra kilos, the Puerto Rican found the perfect formula. Constant workouts and a balanced diet helped her look fantastic.

So finally we can say that Adamari Lopez It has a flawless appearance. At 50 years old, the host of the program “Today” looks more radiant than ever. She got rid of more than 20 kilos and that makes her very happy, something that she made quite clear in the recent video of her posted on her official Instagram profile.

On this occasion, the driver recreated a fun audio where she confirmed that she is satisfied with the result she has achieved so far. “I am at that point in my life where I am not interested in entering anyone’s heart. As long as I get into my clothes, everything is fine”, can be heard in the clip, which generated a wave of comments.

“How beautiful you are”, “More beautiful and empowered than ever”, “That’s how you talk”, “I admire you a lot”, “More radiant every day” and “Congratulations for having that very high self-esteem” were some of the reactions that were could read in the publication of Adamari Lopez. She also received more than 61 thousand likes that praised her effort to look good.