Miguel Ponce criticized the “ugly” of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas

Sebastian Cordova He was just one signature away from being a player of Chivas from Guadalajara. The Mexican international was part of a swap between the America and the Flock in which he was also involved Uriel Antunawho was the main trigger for the negotiations not to come to fruition.

In the end, the rojiblancos broke off talks with the Americanists and Robert Alvarado ended up being the element that came in exchange for the ‘Wizard’. Córdova for his part, also signed his departure from Las Águilas but heading to Tigers UANLwhere as soon as he arrived he made Chivas an ‘ugly’ that he did not like in the locker room of Michel Leano.

“The two options were there (Chivas and Tigres) and I said: ‘I want Tigres’, because it is a bigger club, the fans are better and here they always fight for the Liguilla; Getting to Chivas was a challenge trying to qualify based on how the last tournaments have been, instead here it is to look for the championship”Córdova came to say as soon as he arrived at the Volcano.

His words had an immediate impact on Verde Valle, where Miguel Ponce was the first to position himself for what he considers a “lack of respect” towards the club from Guadalajara. “His statements were out of place, out of respect for the team, for the institution, I do not share his statement,” The Chivas player commented for WDeportes.

Despite his contempt for the rojiblanca institution, at this start of Clausura 2022 Sebastián Córdova is not having it all with him. The one born in Aguascalientes is one of the elements that has been criticized the most by the fans of felines due to the poor performance of the team, where they only add 4 points and are positioned one step below the Flock in the classification table. Karma?