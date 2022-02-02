Microsoft wanted to buy Bungie before Sony, but it did not end well

That Microsoft has wanted to take over Bungie since the creators of Halo left the nest to be independent is a rumor that has always been on the horizon, but after its acquisition by Sony announced yesterday, new indications suggest that those of Xbox were in purchase negotiations with Bungie until 2020. Finally, the deal was not carried out due to lack of understanding between the parties.

At least that is what the famous insider Nate the Hate (@DirectFeedGames) assures through his Twitter account. Jeff Grubb joked a few hours ago that until a few weeks ago it was said that it was Microsoft that was in talks with Bungie and finally it is Sony that has taken over the studio. Nate quoted that tweet assuring that Microsoft and Bungie were in talks until 2020but they couldn’t agree.

According to the insider, Bungie asked for a figure around 2,000 million dollars and continue to operate independently, but Microsoft felt at the time that it was too much money. Although, of course, the rest of the details of these alleged conversations are unknown.

Microsoft & Bungie have had talks on & off for a couple of years. Back in 2020, talks stalled between the two due to Bungie wanting in the area of ​​$2bn and to retain independence. That request paired with the asking price was too high for MS, at the time. Enter Sony… https://t.co/pSqxqN1C1I — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) February 1, 2022

It should be remembered that 2020 was when Microsoft closed the agreement to buy Bethesda for almost 8,000 million dollars, which included all of their IP and development studios. Bungie’s demands may have exceeded their spending ceiling at the time or they simply felt it was too much money for just one studio and one IP released to date, Destiny.

Phil Spencer speaks out on the purchase of Bungie by Sony

Now the money does not seem to be an issue for Microsoft, which will shell out almost 70,000 million dollars for Activision-Blizzard, but Bungie is out of the market by closing its deal with Sony. It remains to be seen what will happen in the future, but for now, Bungie ensures that its games will continue to be cross-platform.