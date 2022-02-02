Michelle Williams had to leave this film inspired by her mourning the death of Heath Ledger

michelle williams had a relationship with Heather Ledger from 2005 to the end of 2007, a few months before the actor’s death. in between, They had a daughter, and the actress has been married twice. Shortly after the death of the interpreter of ‘Brokeback Mountain’his also co-star declared that after his death he did not have the same perception of the world: “His death has changed the way I see the world and how I interact on a daily basis,” he told Vogue years ago.

From these hard moments in his life, a project emerged in the form of a film for which Williams He was going to give life to his alter ego on tape. together with the manager Bradley Rust Gray, devised a story based heavily on the months after the tragic event that ended the life of the Oscar-winning Australian actor.

The film, named ‘Blood’, tells the story of a woman who travels to Japan to reunite with an old friend after the death of her husband. She, in a spiral of pain, she debates whether he should rebuild his life sentimentally or not. Now this tape has triumphed at Sundancebut it has not done so with Michelle Williams leading it, because declined the offer to appear in it.

“We both share this weight, of death, and the feeling that you always carry that weight when someone close to you dies. When we were preparing to shoot the movie, he realized that everything was too close for her and she politely withdrew“, the director of the film told Entertainment Weekly.

“It took me a long time to write the script because she’s such a transformative actress and after a while I thought what we had in common was a sense of loss,” she told The Moveable Feast in January. “She was too close, and it was actually okay because she opened up the movie to be a little more universal. It would have been very interesting to make the film with her“, claimed the performer who has now been awarded the Special Jury Prize.

