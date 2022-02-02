MEXICO BEATS PANAMA, CLASSIFIES TO THE SEMIFINALS AND ADDS 29 INSETS WITHOUT ALLOWING A RACE

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic; February 1, 2022 (LaMP Media).-The Mexican team entered the rhythm and in a great way in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, and accompanying the excellent atmosphere that its people put in the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, they won their third game in a row, tying the pass to the semifinals defeating Panama, 1 run to 0.

The player of the match, the starter was new; Javier Solano (1-0) pitched 6 innings of only 2 hits with 2 walks without receiving a run and without striking out enemies, he was followed by Enrique Burgos (1.0), Jake Sánchez (1.0) and Roberto Osuna (1.0) who achieved his second save of the Caribbean Series.

Javier Solano Big plan 🔥! 6️⃣.0️⃣IP 2️⃣H 2️⃣BB 0️⃣R #VamosXla10 👑 pic.twitter.com/L2dBLaujJ0 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) February 1, 2022

Mexican pitching remains tight in Santo Domingo 2022, as they have a runless streak of 29 innings, a new record in the Caribbean classic, including 3 wins by way of shutout and a collective ERA in the entire Caribbean Series of 1.64 leading the competition.

The only run of the match was the work of Esteban Quiroz in the fifth inning, an episode that already with two outs, started the attack with José Cardona, who negotiated a walk and then swindled the second. Quiroz drove in his third race of the competition with a single to left, placing himself as leader of the RBIs of the Charros de Jalisco.

And the Pony does it again 🙌🏻 #LaMPxSKY Quiroz gives us the advantage with this unstoppable 🇲🇽 #SKYSportsMx GO TEAM 📢!#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KTm8kZopRZ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) February 1, 2022

BOX SCORE

Mexico will wait to face the Dominican Republic this Wednesday in the semifinal, with a duel agreed at 4:00 p.m. in central Mexico. The other key will be between Venezuela and Colombia at 1:00 p.m. central time.

