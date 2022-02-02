Mexican Johnny Depp goes viral, now he will act in a soap opera | Present

He calls himself the Johnny Depp Mexican and there is no doubt that his resemblance to the American actor is so great that anyone could confuse him. Now, his fame has helped him to even appear on television.

His name is Gabriel Regueira and has become popular in TikTok in recent months for his strong resemblance to actor Johnny Depp. In his videos, he often disguises himself as the 58-year-old actor in his various characters. He has given himself the name of Johnny Depp Mexicano.





Mexican Johnny Depp goes viral / His look is very similar to that of Johnny Depp. Sunglasses, shirt, vest, scarves and dark hat, make anyone fall into the plot of Gabriel Regueira, who by the way is also actor. Gabriel spends his free time walking around the city presenting himself as the Mexican Johnny Depp. The actor sends greetings, attends events and shares videos playing Jack Sparrow or Grindelwaldfrom the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Amanda Miguel says goodbye to Diego Verdaguer Now, Mexican Johnny Depp will succeed on television, with a participation in the Televisa telenovela “Mi fortuna es amarte” together with Susana González and David Zepeda. In addition to cosplayer and actor, Gabriel Regueira is a visual communicator, dancer, broadcaster, painter and producer with more than 20 years of experience. However, where it has stood out the most, it has definitely been on TikTok, where it has more than 200 thousand followers. READ ALSO: Goodbye Scrat; “Ice Age” loses the rights to the character, what will happen to him? Fans of Johnny Depp are now also fans of Gabriel Regueira and they usually applaud his talent and resemblance to the Hollywood actor. Sure, they also wish him to rise to the pinnacle of success not only as a Depp impersonator but as himself.

