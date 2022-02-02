Meryl Streep’s little daughter who wants to erase her mother’s trace

The cases of actors with children who have followed in their footsteps are the most common. Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Annie Starke and, going home, Miguel Bernardeau are just a small example of the multitude of performers who have recently decided to repeat the path marked out by their parents under the spotlight and on stage. What is no longer so common is that you have in your home three Oscars, nine Golden Globes, three Emmys… and four offspring willing to leave a mark in your same profession, even if the matriarch in question has set the bar very high to overcome it.

That’s what happened to meryl streep who, at 72, has just witnessed the television debut of his young daughter, Louise Jacobson, as the protagonist of an HBO Max series, ‘The golden age’. This 30-year-old blonde with unmistakable Streep facial features carries the weight of this period blockbuster conceived by Julian Fellowesalso the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’set in the New York of the great changes of the late nineteenth century.

In fiction, the young orphan who arrived in the busy Big Apple from quiet Pennsylvania is also related to two great acting divas, since Christine Baransky (the boss of ‘The good fight’) and Cynthia Nixon (the non-conformist Miranda from ‘Sex and the City’) act as her wealthy aunts, willing to introduce her to the New York ‘jet set’ of the time.

also model

‘The Golden Age’ is the great acid test for Jacobson, hardened on stage with companies such as Yale Repertory Theater and The Old Globe in San Diego. Previously, she graduated from Vassar College with a minor in Psychology, Oxford and Yale with a master’s degree in Acting. She has also made her first steps as a model and even signed for the agency IMG Models and starring in some campaigns for firms such as Dior and editorials for magazines such as ‘Vanity Fair USA’.

Quite hermetic with her private life, the protagonist of ‘The Golden Age’ has followed the same strategy as her brothers when erasing any trace of the Streep surname that would lead the audience to quickly relate her to her mother. She has even gone further, since she prefers to appear in the credit titles as Louisa Jacobson, and not Gummer, the last name of her father, the sculptor. Don Gummer with which the actress of ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ and ‘Mamma mia!’ she married in September 1978, six months after her previous partner, actor John Cazale, died of sudden lung cancer.

Louisa thus continues with the acting saga of the Gummer-Streep. Henry WolfeGummer, the 42-year-old first-born has been combining cinema (‘Lying’, ‘The Good Shepherd’, ‘Wolfe with an E’, ‘The Wait’) with music. In addition to several albums, he has collaborated on the soundtrack of films such as ‘Julie and Julia’ and ‘Ricki’, both with his mother as the protagonist. He is the father of a girl, Ida June, born in 2020.

The resume of Mommy Gummer, another of Jacobson’s sisters, is much broader, since at 38 years of age she has participated in more than 40 movies and series. Although his debut before the cameras was only 20 months old, with his mother, in ‘The cake is over’ (where he appeared under another name), he made his film debut with ‘The Big Swindle’ alongside Richard Gere. He has worked on series like ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘True Detective’ and in films like ‘Locked Up’, ‘Side Effects’ and ‘Ricki’, where she shared the leading role with Streep. Divorced from the actor benjamin walkerhas a son with the screenwriter mehar sethi.

The race of Grace Gummer She also started as a child in the cinema with her mother. She was herself at the age of seven in ‘The House of the Spirits’, where she played the role of Streep during her childhood. She has been seen in movies like ‘Frances Ha’ and the series ‘The Newsroom’, ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Mr. Robot’. Last September she married the musician, producer and DJ Mark Ronson. Before I had passed by the altar with the musician Tay Strathairn, son of actor David Strathairn (“Good night and good luck”), although the link was short-lived: after 42 days of marriage, she filed for divorce.

