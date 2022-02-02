Medina Film Week receives more than 2,700 short films from 83 countries

More than 2,700 short films aspire to be part of the competition sections of the thirty-fifth edition of the Medina del Campo Film Weekto be held from March 11 to 19. Of the total of 2,724 jobs received, 1,252 have been presented to 30th National Contest Y 1,389 titles are nominated as candidates for the 25th International Competition. To these are added 83 video clips sent to the specific section of this modality, which reaches its eighteenth call. Among the submitted proposals are short films 83 countries of the five continents.

The organization of the cinematographic appointment will have to make a selection among all the works received to design the new programming. From this classification will come the list of films aspiring to the roels of the National, International and Videoclips contestsas well as the prizes of the parallel section the other look and of the sections phantasmedinadedicated to science fiction, and Castile and Leon.

previous projections

On Thursday, March 3, the preliminary screenings will start with the programming designed in the Fair Museum. For two days, March 3 and 4, Museum Afternoons will offer the public, at 7:00 p.m., the documentaries Spain: the first globalization, by Jose Luis Lopez Linareswhich offers new readings on the historical period that began in the reign of the Catholic Monarchs, the discovery of America and the subsequent evolution of the history of Spain, and the absolute premiere of Communardsled by Valladolid Pablo Garcia Sanz and carried out to commemorate the 500 years of the community movement in Castile at the beginning of the 16th century in which scientific rigor, joint work with experts in the field and informative nature converge.

tributes, anniversary

In collaboration with the Chair of Cinema at the University of Valladolidwill take up this previous programming which will be held in the Simon Ruiz Hospital on March 5, 6 and 7 (8:00 p.m.). Saturday 5 will open the cycle 75 Years of Film Noir return to the past, Jacques Tourneur’s masterpiece and one of the pinnacles of film noir, a section that will continue days later at the Municipal Library with three other titles. This prologue to the 35th edition will resume the screening of The last picture show, in tribute to the recently deceased director Peter Bogdanovich. Finally, the Simón Ruiz Hospital will host the exhibition of The Iguanaby John Houston, commemorating the centenary of the birth of actress Ava Gardner.

The Castle of the Motte will take over on March 9 and 10, at 8:00 p.m., with a memory of the musical tapes Cabareton the fiftieth anniversary of its premiere, and West Side Story, by Robert Wise coinciding with his recent review of the classic Steven Spielberg.

Three tapes complete the cycle 75 Years of Film Noir already in the municipal library. On March 8, 9 and 10, at 5:00 p.m., the public will have the opportunity to see the alley of lost soulsthe unscrupulous noir classic by Edmund Goulding (1947), which has just inspired Guillermo del Toro. the dark path, Delmer Daves’ legendary 1940s thriller starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Y The Paradine Processthe turbulent judicial melodrama that marked the last collaboration between Alfred Hitchcock and producer David O. Selznick, bring the prologue to this next edition of SECIME to an end.

