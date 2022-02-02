Mazatlan loses against Rayos del Necaxa

Aguascalientes.- With a fateful ending, Necaxa beat Mazatlan FCafter the whistler, Óscar Macías sanctioned a penalty for the Rayos, scored by Maximilian Salas for the final 2-1, in a duel valid for matchday 16 (penultimate of the tournament) of Grita México A2021 of Liga MX.

Necaxa warned the minute 7 ‘with a cannon shot that Raúl Sandoval took, but the purple goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis was attentive to the rejection of the shot and send the ball to a corner kick, with a slap. Mazatlan was still lying behind and Necaxa took advantage of it at 38 with 1-0.

Alan Medina took advantage of the fact that Rodrigo Aguirre played him from the post and entered the area at great speed, leaving behind the purple defenders, then he looked up and gave way diagonally to the arrival of Alexander Zendejas who only pushed the ball into the frame for 1-0. After the goal, the Sinaloa team sought to go a little further forward.

First on 43′, Daniel Amador shot on goal with power, but goalkeeper Édgar Hernández managed to deflect. Later, Iván Moreno managed to overflow inside the area, and took a low shot that Hernández contained. For the second half, Necaxa kept looking and Vikonis took a header from Aguirre almost in the corner, at 57′ minutes.

Necaxa defeated Mazatlan

middle jam

At 68 ‘, the referee Óscar Mejía went to the VAR, to review a possible hand by Aguirre after a rebound inside the area, which ended in a penalty in favor of Mazatlán FC. From the firing squad, Camilo Sanvezzo He shot powerfully to Hernández’s right post, for 1-1 and his eighth goal of the tournament.

Camilo Sanvezzo equalized from a penalty

middle jam

At minute 90′, the whistler Óscar Macías scored a penalty, after a handball inside the area by Roberto Meraz. Maximilano Salas charged with his left foot, crossed and low to beat Nicolás Vikonis.

Mazatlán FC will play the following week, Friday, November 5 against Chivas, at 8:00 p.m., in a duel of vital importance, this at the Kraken. Necaxa visits León, on Saturday 6, at 4:00 p.m.

Mazatlán FC was ninth with 20 points in the table for the current semester of Liga MX and could drop in the table or leave the play-off zone, in the absence of the rest of the day. Necaxa is eighth with 20 units and increases his chances.

Mazatlan complicates its ticket to the league

middle jam