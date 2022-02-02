‘Matrix Resurrections’ arrives at your house on February 5th. Where To Watch The Movie Before It Premieres On HBO Max – CINEMABLEND

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss bring Neo and Trinity back to life in the new installment of the legendary saga.

Matrix Resurrectionsthe fourth installment of the saga created by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, arrives at your house on February 5th. The film, in which Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as the mythical Neo Y Trinitywas one of the films commissioned to close the year 2021. Its long-awaited theatrical release took place in December and the title has raised more than 153 million dollars Worldwide. If you have not been able to enjoy the film directed by Lana Wachowski in theaters, now you have a new opportunity to do it at home before it is available on hbo max.

The new installment of the franchise will be available for purchase through Premium Electronic Sell-through (PEST) and rent through Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) starting February 5. You can rent Matrix Resurrections for a price of €12.99 and you can buy it for €16.99. As for the platforms on which it will be available, these are: AppleTV, Rakuten-TV, Prime Video, google play, Vodafone, Movistar+, Orange TV, Youtube Y microsoft.

As you know, HBO Max is the streaming platform for warnermediaso that Matrix Resurrectionsbeing from Warner Bros., will also be available in the future on HBO Max. At the moment its release date has not been announced on the streaming platform, but it may happen this year.

Matrix Resurrections features Lana Wachowski directing. The director also signs the script for this project that she has carried out without her sister Lilly de ella, with whom she directed the three previous installments of the saga: Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions.

The story of this fourth installment follows thomas anderson, who leads a comfortable life in the city of San Francisco and has become one of the biggest names in the video game industry. But not everything is perfect in the protagonist’s day-to-day life and he has been taking some blue pills prescribed by his therapist for some time. Everything is about to change and Thomas Anderson must decide if he wants to follow the white rabbit again and be Neo again.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, Matrix Resurrections counts in its cast with the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. As for the new signings, in the cast of the film we find Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff. Above these lines, do not miss our interview with the protagonists of the film and, then, the trailer.