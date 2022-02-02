Mason Greenwood’s arrest extended for sexual assault and death threats

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood will remain in custody on suspicion of sexual assault and death threats against his girlfriend Harriet Robson

ENGLAND — Mason Greenwoodsoccer player Man Utdwill continue to be detained, on suspicion of sexual assault and death threats towards his girlfriend Harriet Robson, according to the Greater Manchester Policer.

Mason Greenwood will remain in custody on suspicion of sexual assault and death threats against his girlfriend. Getty Images

The security forces explained that the police will have an extra 24 hours to question Greenwoodwho was arrested last Sunday for the complaints on social networks of his girlfriend, who published images with blows and cuts, and an audio of the soccer player forcing him to have sex.



1 Related

“The suspect was detained on Sunday after we saw images on social media of a woman denouncing incidents of physical violence. He will continue to be questioned after a judge authorized an extension of detention until tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2. He has been arrested. on suspicion of sexual assault and death threats,” he added.

Greenwood20, is a regular starter in the Man Utd, with whom he has played 129 games. The Red Devils have kept him from playing and training, while the video game FIFA 22 has removed his image from the game and Nike has withdrawn sponsorship of the player.

The player is one of United’s most promising prospects, with the English club reportedly refusing to invest in another young striker as they consider him a “very talented player”.