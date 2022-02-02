Martino needs it but this asks Chicharito to come back and all for ego

Javier Hernández would be vetoed by Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team.

February 01, 2022 10:47 a.m.

After the poor results of the Mexican team that they have it in third place in the final octagonal and just one point above Panama in the Concacaf qualifiers, Gerardo Martino would know the need to have a player from the hierarchy of Javier Hernandez.

Chicharito He is the all-time top scorer in the Mexican team with 52 touchdowns in 109 games played, and Martino he knows he needs a player of that quality to change things in El Tri, but his ego would play against him again.

According to various media close to the Selection, Gerardo Martino wait for Javier Hernandez apologize to him and the group so that you can return to the SelectionOtherwise, he would not call him up again despite the fact that El Tri needs goals to advance to the World Cup.

Why Martino wants Chicharito to apologize

According to media such as ESPN, Javier Hernandez would have committed indiscipline in the last concentration to which he was summoned in 2019, and in fact, would have caused the departure of a member of the Tri staff, which would not have gone down well with his colleagues and with himself Martino.

