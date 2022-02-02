Marriage at 17, romance with Mila Kunis and fatherhood at 40: Macaulay Culkin’s secret love life

From child prodigy to troubled teen to adult fighting for a place in Hollywood, Macaulay Culkin’s life was always in the public eye, which brought him many headaches when it came to finding a partner. Now, at 40, he has just become a father for the first time and is engaged to another actress who has also been famous since she was a child and who seems to understand him like no one else. Before, however, he had high-profile romances that did not come to fruition.

Macaulay Culkin in the movie that brought him fame and, at the same time, personal ruin: My poor little angel

Culkin’s life changed forever in 1990 when he filmed My poor angel. Overnight she became a world star and everything she touched turned to gold. However, there was a problem: she was only 10 years old and a family that had no limits to his greed.

“ My father forced me to sleep on the sofa at home so that fame wouldn’t go to my head. He was a bad man, a violent person, both emotionally and physically. He was a bad guy, an abuser. He was someone very complicated ”, he confessed a few years ago.

Thus, while for the world he was living a true dream, the actor was in a nightmare: “Everything he tried to achieve in his life I achieved before I was 10 years old. I asked him to rest, he wanted to go on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more movies. Nobody listened to me. My father had a king-size bed and a huge TV, and he made me sleep with my brother on the couch.”

Culkin in another of his hits: My First Kiss

After a legal fight, the actor managed to emancipate himself from his parents through the courts in 1994, shortly after finishing filming. Richie Richthe last project he did forced by his parents “for money” and without taking into account his wishes or his mental and physical well-being.

Four years later, and to the surprise of his own and others, the actor married Rachel Miner, whom he had met studying acting in Manhattan a few months earlier. They were both 17 years old and had a whole life ahead of them. . The oath to be united “until death do us part” was not fulfilled, however. Two years later they filed divorce papers alleging character incompatibility and each went their own way.

Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Miner in 1998 Steve Granitz – WireImage

For the blonde, the arrival of the new century meant the attempt to try to leave the cinema and return to the theater. In the mid-2000s he starred madam melville in London, a play about a student seduced by a teacher. Although it had good reviews, the piece did not work at the box office and was the beginning of a dark period for the actor, who went through a period of problematic drug use.

During those years his partner was another actress, although this time much more popular. Mila Kunis, who at the time was known for her role as Jackie in That’s 70s Show, was the one who accompanied him for eight years. Once again, the interpreter of My poor angel he chose discretion: there are almost no photographic records of the two together and all that is known of that bond was what Kunis occasionally reveals.

“ It was a difficult relationship because he was coming out of a divorce and I am the first to admit that when I was 20 years old I was a jerk, but it took me a long time to recognize and accept it. To this day I still regret how we ended because it sucked what I did and how I did it. I took advantage of my singleness to understand why I did what I did and thus rearm myself as a person ”, He assured in an open-hearted interview in which, however, he did not provide further details.

Kunis and Culkin, in one of the few photographic records of their 8-year relationship

The truth is that for Culkin fame was an obstacle with women: “It happens to me a lot that I meet a girl, I invite her to my house, she turns on the TV and by zapping she appears My poor angel. And she looks at me as if to say ‘Ehhh, do you want to see her?’ And I tell him: ‘Do you really want to see My poor angel along with Macaulay Culkin, right?’ And she nods… It’s fun for an anecdote, but impractical for a lift, ”she assured in a fun interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Kunis remembers it with less humor: “When we went out there was always an intense situation, the fans would start screaming every time they saw it. You couldn’t walk with him on the street. His fans had strange reactions, it was almost a mystical attraction”.

“ have the same face as My poor angel it is a curse and a blessing at the same time. The good thing is that I can go to any restaurant without a reservation and get a table; the bad thing, that when I sit down, the whole place stares at me ”, confessed the interpreter, who always had problems falling in love.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Kevin Mazur – Getty Images North America

Who seems to have stolen his heart forever is Brenda Song, an American actress known throughout the world to play the cocky London Tipton in the series Zack and Cody: Twins in Action, from DisneyChannel. However, Song’s journey into entertainment began much earlier: As a baby, she starred in commercials for diapers, children’s clothing and Barbie dolls.

With less trouble transitioning from child prodigy to young talent than her partner, Song worked on shows like Dad’s, New Girl Y Station 19in addition to taking roles in films such as Social network. These days, she’s the star of doll facewhich can be seen in Argentina through the Star + platform.

Song and Culkin met in Thailand in 2017 filming the movie Changeland, directed by Seth Green, and while the details of when they started dating are unknown, there are photos of them together from that time. A year later Culkin revealed in an interview that he was living with her, a dog and a cat and that he dreamed of starting a family.

“ I am happy because my children are going to be adorable. She’s Asian, so I’m going to have little Asian babies. She’s going to be great, a bunch of little versions of Sean Lennon running around the house, it’s something I really want ”, He assured on that occasion in reference to the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song became parents to Dakota in April 2021

In April of last year Culkin and Song became parents after a pregnancy totally secret and off camera. The boy, Dakota, is named after a sister of Culkin’s who passed away some years ago. True to the style of the couple, there are no images of the baby on the networks and no further details are known.

But the couple was thrust into the public spotlight a few days ago when she was photographed on the street with a diamond ring on her left hand, prompting her to confirm to People magazine that she was engaged and that they planned to tie the knot later. this year in an intimate ceremony.