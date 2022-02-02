Mariana Treviño and Manuel García Rulfo will make a film with Tom Hanks

The mexican actors Mariana Treviño and Manuel García-Rulfo will star alongside Tom Hanks in A man called Otto, comedy film which will begin filming next month in Pennsylvania.

Tape would be an adaptation of the novel A Grumpy Man, written by Fredrik Backman, and which already had a version in movie theater carried out by Hanes Holm, which obtained two Oscar nominations in 2017, one as Best Foreign Film and another in the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyles.

The movie will follow the story of Otto, a man with a bad character who lives isolated from the world, with strict daily routines and a difficult relationship with his neighbors. Until he finally develops a friendship with them that will change his perception of life.

The specialized portal dead line revealed that tapewhich is already in pre-production, will be directed by Marc Foster, who has been behind such hits as World War Z and 007 Quantum. While the script would be in charge of David Magee, twice nominated for an Oscar for An Extraordinary Journey and Discovering Neverland.

This will be the first stellar participation of Mariana Trevino in Hollywood. The actress has become popular in Mexico with the series Club de cuervos and 100 days to fall in love, as well as the movies The immoral life of the ideal couple and Perfect strangers, where he shared credits with Manuel García-Rulfo.

For the actor, this will be the second time that he coincides with Tom Hanks. He previously did it on the Apple Tv+ Greyhound tape. The works of him in Hollywood include the production of Netflix 6 underground and The Magnificent Seven. He recently presented the independent Mexican film Dos Estaciones, which he participated in andl Sundance Festival.

This will be one of the big productions for STX International, which acquired the distribution rights to the film. The production will be in charge of Rita Wilson, who has made films like Mamma mía! Director Marc Foster and Renée Wolfe will serve as executive producers through their company 2DUX2, the same company that made World War Z.