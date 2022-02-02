“Marcelo Flores is where he is happy,” Mexico responds to Canada’s flirtation

Luis Pérez responded to the Canadian coach, who spoke about Marcelo Flores, a player who could also participate with his team

A few days ago, the coach of the Canada National Team, John Herdman, flirted with Marcelo Flores, a Mexican international, in his quest to try to convince him to leave with the country of the Maple Leaf. The coach of the Tricolor Sub 20, Luis Pérez, answers: “he is where he is happiest”.

imago7

“Marcelo, we have always known that he is a talented player, with a future, he tells us that he is happy with the Mexican team, with his teammates, he knows what the national team is, his teammates, the best version you can give is when you are happy in a place and he is like this”, commented Luis Pérez, coach of the Mexican Under 20 National Team, after beating Costa Rica 2-1.

Herdman sent a message to Marcelo Flores, after the Canadian team established itself as the leader of the octagonal. For now, the player from Arsenal’s basic forces remains with the Mexican Under 20 National Team, although he can still change his representative, because he has dual nationality.

“We have stars now, young stars who will be here for a long generation, there are players like Marcelo Flores who can watch today’s game and wonder if he wants to play for Mexico or Canada. That is what we have started to provoke around the world with these double passport players.“said John Herdman, coach of the Canadian National Team.

The player of the Mexican Under 20 National Team has become the figure of the Tricolor and one of the priorities of the Mexican team, after talents such as Ricardo Pepi, who now plays with the United States, were lost.

“I think that today, as I am telling you, he is happy with the Mexican team project, he has come several times and he feels comfortable with the Mexican team. Well, always, where you’re happy is where you want to be and I think he’s happy.”