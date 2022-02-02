Manchester City, to an open grave for Erling Haaland

Manchester City was one of the great protagonists of the final stretch of the last winter market. The reason was the signing of the young Argentine talent Julián Álvarez, a River Plate footballer for whom around €17 million was paid but who will remain on loan in the Argentine team until next year.

In search of a new attacker with a view to providing Pep Guardiola with a greater number of alternatives with a view to shaping his offensive plot, the Argentine was finally chosen thanks to the remarkable qualities he has offered in the River Plate ranks during the last months.

“Everything possible”

However, the Premier League champion’s plans go further. Clear sample is the information revealed by The Athletic. According to this source, from the upper echelons of the English team they will put all the meat on the grill with a view to getting ahead in the race and getting the signing of Erling Haaland.

The lethal Borussia Dortmund gunner who is incessantly linked with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the form of a possible signing, is the absolute priority citizen with a view to the next summer market. So much so that, according to this source, “they will do everything necessary” in order to get ahead of the rest of the rivals.