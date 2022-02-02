Man without arms asks ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for help to buy his prostheses

Journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva shared a video in which a man with both arms amputated asks Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for helpbecause he does not have sufficient economic solvency to buy some prosthetics.

In the recording, the man mentions: “Good afternoon Saúl ‘Canelo’, my name is Cipriano Bocanegra RodrigueZ, I am 65 years old. Two years ago, on February 3, 2020, I had a high voltage accident for which they took my hands, as you can see they were amputated.

In the message, Cipriano expresses to the Mexican boxer how he wants to be supported: “The purpose of this video is to ask you for a favor, if you can sign these gloves for me what do i have under my stumps to be able to auction themsince the costs of my prostheses are high and not within my means”.

Finally, he points out: “I have received help from my family and friends in order to be able to have my prostheses and be an independent person, thank you.”

This type of petitions addressed to ‘Canelo’ Álvarez are common because he usually supports those who request it, especially when it comes to children and adolescents who need financial help for health issues or related to their education.

For example, on several occasions “Canelo” has supported the Red Nose Foundation, which is responsible for caring for children with cancer. The last time he did it was in November 2021, donating one million pesos to the institution.

In June 2021, a young woman named Nicole, from Hermosillo, Sonora, made a painting of the boxer, which she was selling with the aim of being able to continue her artistic training in Mexico City. The publication went viral and Saúl Álvarez shared it on Twitter with the message “aware”. Later, Nicole revealed that the boxer had bought the drawing of her.

In December 2021, Álvarez helped a girl named Karla Vanesa Martínez, who asked him for help through a video where she mentioned that she had been diagnosed with a disease called Osteosarcoma, that she had undergone 26 chemotherapies, and that she urgently needed surgery for surgery. lung. On that occasion, “Canelo” responded immediately and asked for a phone number to contact her.

In January of last year, the boxer supported David Antolín, a 17-year-old who needed a lung transplant due to cystic fibrosis.

In a video published by Saul himself he mentions: “I am going to do my bit to support David and that his miracle be fulfilled.” On that occasion he expressed that he hoped that more people would support regardless of the fact that he went with little money: “We can all do our bit, this is not about whether or not you have money, with very little you can do a lot. What happens is that everyone expects someone else to do it for them, when you can do it.”