Man breaks into Kylie Jenner’s house to “confess his love”

The youngest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, Kylie Jenner was the victim of the strange and harassing behavior of one of her fans.

As reported TMZ, Last week, a 35-year-old man – whose identity has not been revealed – was arrested at the young businesswoman’s mansion after breaking into the property to “confess his love to her.” Fortunately, Kylie Jenner he was not at home at the time of the altercation.

According to the authorities, This is not the first time they see the man hanging around the area, however, it is the first time he has broken into the place. Once Jenner’s security team noticed the stranger in the mansion, they asked him to leave, but he ignored it and refused to leave until he could see Kylie and tell her how much he loves her.

Due to his reluctance, the security of the socialite ended up calling the county authorities, who signed the man for trespassing and was subsequently released.

It is not the first time that the Kardashian – Jenner are harassed by their fans

It is worth mentioning that this It is not the first time that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan suffer from harassment by his followers in their own homes.

And it is that, recently, Kim Kardashian lifted a restraining order on a man who harassed her on social media and who ended up showing up at his mansion after mailing her a diamond ring accompanied by a birth control pill.

In addition, Both Kim and Kendall and Kylie filed a temporary restraining order against another man who tried to enter the mansion of Kanye West’s ex-partner, while at Kendall’s house, the same subject managed to enter to “take a dip” in the pool completely naked.

After this event, The man was arrested, however, once he was released he tried to enter Kylie’s house; thus, the three sisters decided to put one temporary restraining order.