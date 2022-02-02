Major Draw for February 1: find out the results of Tuesday, the winners of the ‘Lotería Nacional’ and how to collect the prizes in Mexico | Forecasts | lotenal | Mexico | Mexico City | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

Do not miss a single detail and share this information with your closest circle. The ‘National lottery‘ will take place this Tuesday, February 1, the long-awaited ‘Major Draw‘, where thousands of users are already anxious to know if they were -or not- one of the winners of the game. As for the results of the draw, it is worth remembering that these will be published at night of the same day through the ‘Predictions’ social networks. Good luck to you all.

If you played this week’s ‘Big Draw’ and don’t know if you’re one of the winners, you’ve come to the right place. Check the winning numbers on the National Lottery website as soon as possible and share the results of the draw with your friends. The information that we will provide you will be very useful for all of Mexico, so we ask you to take note and share every detail with your betting friends.

As is well known by everyone in Mexico, the ‘Sorteo Mayor’ has the participation of hundreds of thousands of tickets in a series, and takes place every Tuesday according to the draw schedule of the National Lottery. In case of having bought a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 pesos, while those who have purchased a complete series of pieces can win up to $7,000,000 Mexican pesos.

What time is the ‘Sorteo Mayor’?

The ‘Sorteo Mayor’, like last week, will take place this Tuesday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexican territory. Of course, the results may not be ready by then, so the patience of all participants is requested.

How to participate in the ‘Big Draw’?

If what you want is to try your luck playing in the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, we tell you that you can do it by buying a $30 lottery ticket. Also, if you want to play it for a complete series (20 pieces), it costs $600. Remember, the prize you receive will depend on which of the two tickets you bought.

Major Draw: results of 01/25

These were the winners of the ‘Sorteo Mayor’ last Tuesday, January 25 (Photo: @lotenal).

What to do if you win the ‘Big Draw’?

According to Mexican regulations, whoever wins a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecast draws, among which is the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, will have a period of up to 60 days to claim their prize. Also, it is important to know that the winner will not receive the full amount of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.