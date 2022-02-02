Macías was believed to be the next ‘Hugo’ and returns through the back door; Alexis Vega must not repeat this mistake

Higuera considers that Macías left without going through all the steps in Chivas, that is why Vega must first have a stable career in the Flock and then leave supported by the club

The former leader of Chivas, Jose Luis Higueraconsidered that the Mexican striker, Jose Juan Maciaswent to Europe with the label of the next ‘Hugo Sánchez’ and now returns through the back door to ‘Rebaño’, a situation that should serve as an example so that Alexis Vega don’t make the same mistake.

“There was practically talk of the next Hugo Sánchez and see how (Macías) returns, unfortunately through the back door. Not even with a reasonable process, where you say, he played and tried, but he didn’t play, he was more involved in off-court issues,” Higuera pointed out in an exclusive talk with ESPN Digital.

José Luis Higuera spoke about the present of Chivas and its players Alexis Vega and José Juan Macías. ESPN

“Europe’s dream of alexis it can be a very strong mirage, yes it will help you grow, but it can come back with a setback if you insist on going the style of Jose Juan Macias, that it is a whim and not think it through. That he does not clothe his arrival with a stable trajectory and hand in hand with Chivasinstead of arriving free and alone,” he added. Jose Luis Higuera.

The current manager of Atlético Morelia, in the Expansion League, emphasized that José Juan Macías is a great player, with a great future, but he needed some steps, such as being champion with Chivas, taking as an example what Raúl Jiménez did with the America.

“He is a player who should think that he was already in the National Team, that he was in the biggest team in Mexico and that before he had to be a scoring champion, be a champion, and from there go, as in his time, if you remember , Raul Jimenez He left in other conditions”.

“To be honest Macias He is a great player, but he did not have the crests to be able to conduct himself as he was conducting himself, as the top star of Mexican soccer, I think he has a great future, he is a great player, but very young, he needed several triumphs and several steps , in addition to stability so that you fit in a European dressing room”, said the former Atletico leader.

Fig tree pointed out that Alexis Vega It has to consolidate itself even more in Mexico, it has to maintain a regularity and obtain triumphs with Chivasto later join the elite of European football.

“I think Alexis should consolidate a little more in Mexico, win something, he has not won anything with Chivas, is a player who is spectacular at times and then falls into some downturns in the game, that in Europe is unforgivable. Alexis is a great player, but the European elite is another level, not just any player reaches Europe,” he concluded. Jose Luis Higuera.