Luxuries of the Kardashians: these are the most extravagant gifts they have given their children | Famous

It is well known that for the Kardashian clan the most important thing is the family, especially their children, whom they pamper all the time, at their birthday parties, vacations, festivities and on ordinary days.

Each of them has shown that they like to pamper their children by giving them accessories, branded clothing, toys, shoes and even a mini city, as Kim did.

The mini city with ATM and Starbucks

It was recently revealed that kim He had a mini-city called ‘Little Hidden Hills’ built at his home in Calabasas, California by his children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West.

The extravagant gift has a boutique of its own brand KKW Beauty, a Lego castle and a fire station.

Additionally, it has an ATM, in case you need to withdraw cash to go eat at the mini restaurant or Starbucks, which they also have in your city.

$106K Playhouse

Kourtney and Scott Disick They gave Mason, Penelope and Reign a playhouse valued at around $106,000.

In the video of ‘Architectural Digest’ the daughter of Kris Jenner shows the project with which she was obsessed for years and that she made a reality a while ago.

The couple built a house that is filled with books, toys and the celebrity’s rocking horse when she was a child.

The house is in a technology-free zone and surrounded by green areas so that children can enjoy their days there.

A few months ago, the couple Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott surprised Stormi with a yellow bus, that’s right, a school bus that is very popular in the United States.

According to the stories of the youngest of the Jenner clan, her daughter only spoke of yellow buses:

“The only thing Stormi was talking about lately was yellow buses. Her dad surprised her with one.”

Although it is not known if it was a gift or he only rented it for that day, there is no doubt that nothing is impossible for the rapper, much less if it is his firstborn.

Michael Jackson’s jacket

kanye and the businesswoman from Skims gave North a jacket that had belonged to singer Michael Jackson.

Through his stories, he shared the luxurious gift he bought at auction for $65,000.

“Kanye and I have given North this jacket for Christmas. She belonged to Michael Jackson and he wore it with Elizabeth Taylor. She is going to love it. He is a big fan of Michael Jackson. We have tucked the sleeves in so that he can put them on now, but without cutting them off, so that he too will serve him when he is older and he can wear them all his life. She is very grateful and excited, ”she said on the social network.

The black velvet garment, satin and diamond bracelet was worn by the interpreter of ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘Thriller’ in 1997 for the 65th birthday of the legendary actress.

The rapper gave his daughter already Kylie a diamond ring:

“Dad got us matching rings,” the businesswoman wrote on her Instagram account.

According to the executive director of ‘The Diamond Pro’ to “Page Six”, the accessory cost him around half a million dollars.

“Kylie’s huge diamonds appear to be 5 or 6 carats each with an estimated value of $325,000 for both of them. Stormi’s diamonds appear to be 1.5 each, with an estimated value of $120,000 for both,” said Mike Fried.