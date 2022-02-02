Luigi Actor Charlie Day Says He ‘Knows Nothing’ About Super Mario Movie Story

Actor Charlie Day was put in the hot seat recently, after appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When asked about his experience playing Luigi in the upcoming Super Mario movie, Day noted that he “doesn’t know anything” about the story.

According to Gamespot, Day confirmed that he was prohibited from diving into specific things about the film, and even joked that Universal Studios and Nintendo could physically hurt him if he says something that isn’t allowed. day stated:

“I’d love to tell you all about it, but they’re top secret about these things. Absolutely, this is serious stuff.”

The actor explained that he “knows nothing” about the story and hasn’t even read the script. He continued:

“I know nothing. I showed up and they said, ‘You say this and you say that.’ And it’s all very funny and good. And then I come out and there’s like two guys in coveralls with hammers saying, ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, Charlie. I swear to God we’re going to remove your kneecaps. We’re going to break your neck.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, who was praised by Illumination co-founder and CEO Chris Meledandri for his performance as the voice of Nintendo’s mascot last November. Other actors joining the cast include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Released December 2022

