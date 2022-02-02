LoL: Renata Glasc, all the skills of the new League of Legends champion

Renata Glasco It has already been officially announced as the new League of Legends champion. The open secret for a few days now has been revealed in style with a description of her abilities included.

We knew that the new champion, this time champion, would be a tremendous offensive support and coming from Zaun. Little by little we were matching the pieces until we thought that it would be a Technochemical Barona, and not an Arcane character. And that has ended up being true.

All abilities of Renata Glasc

Passive – Exploitation Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing bonus damage. Q – Handshake Renata Glasc launches a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can re-activate the ability to launch the enemy in a certain direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the launched target is a champion. W – Rescue Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself a buff to Attack Speed ​​and Movement Speed ​​towards enemies. If the ally manages to take down an enemy champion, the duration of the buff is reset. If the ally dies while the ability is active, their health is restored to full, but they begin to burn to death for 3 seconds. The ally can stop the combustion if he manages to take down a champion before dying. E – Loyalty Program Renata Glasc sends out technochemical rockets that shield allies, damaging and slowing enemies they pass through. Rockets also apply their effects around themselves when launched and in a burst at maximum range. R – Hostile Takeover Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go berserk, increasing their attack speed and forcing them to attack everything around them. Enemies in a Berserk state prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, and finally Renata Glasc herself.

As for its history, today we have learned that Renata comes from a family of wildly wealthy Zaunite alchemists and philanthropists.. Thanks to her vision of the future, Renata has become a key person in understanding what is happening in the district. She is a tremendously ambitious character who displays really advanced technology.

Renata Glasc is coming to PBE today, and after a couple of weeks on the League of Legends test server, Riot Games will release her into the live game next patch 12.4, which is February 16.