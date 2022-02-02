Leonardo DiCaprio and the time he almost lost his life in a plane crash

Spooky. Leonardo Dicaprio He attended the renowned program The Ellen Show a few years ago and it went viral, because, during the interview, the prestigious actor told the presenter Ellen Degeneres a terrifying experience he had, leaving the entire public open-mouthed.

The main protagonist of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” He shocked his millions of fans by revealing that he nearly died when he jumped out of a plane.

Leonardo Dicaprio He explained that when he jumped his parachutes did not open. One had to be cut off because it got stuck, while the other got tangled up for more than 20 seconds.

“I only did it once (jump out of a plane). When neither parachute opens, you tend not to repeat something like that. (…) We start free falling towards the ground and that’s when they start to pass images of your life at full speed”commented.

The message that terrified Leonardo DiCaprio

As if this were not enough, the professional who was next to the oscar winner Far from calming him down, it only made him more nervous by telling him the following in full free fall: “You’re probably going to break your leg bones because we’re going too fast.”

This little excerpt from the interview Leonardo Dicaprio was recorded in the minds of the fans, so the video of the terrifying anecdote became viral in TikTok during the last days.